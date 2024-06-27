Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hudson Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUDA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. Hudson Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Acquisition I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUDA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Acquisition I

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

