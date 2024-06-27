Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Humana to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $361.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.08.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

