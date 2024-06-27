Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Trading Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.
Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.
