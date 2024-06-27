IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 51.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $171.87. 2,676,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $130.83 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.