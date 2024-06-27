IAM Advisory LLC Sells 499 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 1,264,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 118,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,768,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 210,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,107. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

