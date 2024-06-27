IAM Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 938,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,631. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

