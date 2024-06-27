Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Shares Up 1.1%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.35. 48,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 101,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

Iberdrola Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

