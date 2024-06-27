Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $720.67

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 720.67 ($9.14) and traded as high as GBX 763.50 ($9.69). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 752.50 ($9.55), with a volume of 331,828 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.19) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inchcape

Inchcape Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 783.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.27. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,161.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Alison Platt acquired 12,143 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($126,775.20). In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 12,143 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £99,936.89 ($126,775.20). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.74), for a total value of £50,242.56 ($63,735.33). Insiders own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.