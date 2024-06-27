Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Buys £129,646.52 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Leo Quinn acquired 37,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £129,646.52 ($164,463.43).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.88), for a total value of £731,195.85 ($927,560.38).

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 361.60 ($4.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.40 ($4.97). The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.87.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

