Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Dacomb bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,028.29).

Ecora Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ECOR stock opened at GBX 73.70 ($0.93) on Thursday. Ecora Resources PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £184.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.03) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

Featured Articles

