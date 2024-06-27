Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 23,700.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 4.74 per share, for a total transaction of 23,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at 303,194.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 5.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.38. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 4.67 and a one year high of 13.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 410,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 149,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 317,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

