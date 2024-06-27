Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 23,700.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 4.74 per share, for a total transaction of 23,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at 303,194.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 5.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.38. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 4.67 and a one year high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
