Insider Buying: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases 8,856 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,862. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Spodek purchased 6,707 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,867.75.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Andrew Spodek acquired 2,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Andrew Spodek purchased 1,110 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $14,985.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Andrew Spodek purchased 8,709 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $297.88 million, a P/E ratio of 131.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $7,654,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

