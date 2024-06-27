Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Buys $25,050.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tilly’s Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TLYS opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Stories

