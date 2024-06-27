Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells 11,308 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,506.50.

Bioventus Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BVS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $443.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.89. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

