Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 1,712 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

