Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $236,863.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $134.86 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

