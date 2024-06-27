Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 40,908 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 40,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $414,398.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074,333 shares in the company, valued at $31,142,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HGTY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 804,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,225. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

