Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $11,957.40 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Chambers sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $11,957.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 78.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 48.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $10,265,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Inari Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

