Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Sells C$17,400.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Meredith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$17,400.00.

Peter Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Peter Meredith sold 700 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total value of C$12,285.00.

IVN opened at C$17.89 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

