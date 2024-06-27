Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells 2,119 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $14,684.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16.

NYSE MCW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,275. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

MCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

