Insider Selling: Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) General Counsel Sells $105,107.60 in Stock

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paymentus Stock Down 0.2 %
Paymentus stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Paymentus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paymentus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
