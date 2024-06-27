Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Director Sells $8,838,570.00 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

