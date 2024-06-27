Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,089,871 shares in the company, valued at $39,700,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

Travelzoo Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 57,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,788. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

