Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $85,578.12 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $85,578.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,846 shares in the company, valued at $24,993,850.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

