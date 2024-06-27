Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $14,674.77 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $14,674.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 229 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $7,497.46.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.