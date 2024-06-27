Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $14,674.77 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $14,674.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94.
  • On Friday, May 3rd, Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30.
  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 229 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $7,497.46.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

