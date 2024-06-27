Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Up 7.2%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.95 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.22). 866,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 268,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Insig AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insig AI

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,427.63). 53.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

