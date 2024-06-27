Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 211.43% from the stock’s previous close.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 166,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,038. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.