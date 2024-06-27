International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.53.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $171.87 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $130.83 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average is $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

