Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.84 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and $47.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00013436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00045628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,164,907 coins and its circulating supply is 465,540,484 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

