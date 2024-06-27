Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.99 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $8.06 or 0.00013217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $49.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,160,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,535,676 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

