Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 308,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 135,123 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $18.69.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $743.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after acquiring an additional 265,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 636,057 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 470,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

