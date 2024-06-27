Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.87. 35,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $675.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

