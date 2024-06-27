Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,452 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.20% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $77,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 132.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 701,063 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

