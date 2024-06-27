Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.42

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 136749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $960.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 903.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.