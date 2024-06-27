Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.30

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 727459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 991.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 927.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,411,000.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
