Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $478,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $214.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,991. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day moving average is $202.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

