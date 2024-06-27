Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 746,178 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 1,444,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

