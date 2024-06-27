Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.5% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $171.56. The company had a trading volume of 952,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,863. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $130.91 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.37.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

