Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEE. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 239,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEE remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.