Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 609.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Investview Stock Performance
INVU stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Investview Company Profile
