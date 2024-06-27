io.net (IO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $332.97 Million

io.net (IO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One io.net token can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00005752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, io.net has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. io.net has a total market cap of $332.97 million and $110.69 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 3.44480657 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $135,024,935.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

