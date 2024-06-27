iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,111,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,384,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 142,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,902. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

