iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.10

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 84186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.