iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.10

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 84186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,415,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,198,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,354,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

