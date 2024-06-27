iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $100,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 12,483,117 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

