iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 612,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.