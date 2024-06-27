iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 4,180,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533,260. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

