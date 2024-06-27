iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 334.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,206 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH remained flat at $58.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 557,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,676. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

