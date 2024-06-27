iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $105.26. 1,876,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,751. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.