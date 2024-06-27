iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.70

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.70 and last traded at $83.88, with a volume of 3801095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,960,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 686,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 261.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

