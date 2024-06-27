iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period.

IXN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $83.27. 18,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

